Philadelphians strip shelves of bottled water after chemical spill causes shortage

Footage shows residents of Philadelphia rushing to stip store shelves of bottled water after a chemical spill led to shortages.

Despite assurances from officials that the tap water remained safe to drink until Monday, the weekend saw a rush to the shops after the spill in Bucks County.

This video, captioned “water apocalypse 2023,” shows the scene inside a store where shoppers were loading their carts with bottled water.

“Look at all this,” the man filming can be heard saying, before he adds: “You know there’s water in Coca-Cola as well?”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.