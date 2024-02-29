Moment Second World War bomb detonates on beach in Belgium

A Second World War bomb detonated on Belgium’s coast on Wednesday, 28 February, after it was discovered on a beach.

The device, weighing more than 100kg (220lb) was found near the town of Koksijde, located around 12 miles from Dunkirk.

It was detonated by the Belgian military’s bomb disposal unit after being moved away from buildings on Wednesday morning, officials said.

It comes after a 500kg Second World War bomb was found in a Plymouth back garden last week, prompting “one of the largest UK peacetime evacuation operations” before being detonated at sea.