Adam Sandler cheers on Chelsea during win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge

Adam Sandler cheered on Chelsea against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Monday (11 February), witnessing the Blues’ 3-2 win.

It comes after the actor was spotted playing basketball at a leisure centre in London over the weekend.

The US star, 57, was pictured sporting club colours in a blue jumper and a black winter jacket as he sat in a suite.

It is understood Sandler was a guest of Chelsea’s American co-owner Todd Boehly.

Monday evening’s match was the first Premier League match Mauricio Pochettino’s team has played in front of their own fans since being booed off at the end of a 4-2 defeat to Wolves early in February.