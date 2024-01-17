Jude Bellingham stars in new Adidas advert marking return of iconic football boots

Jude Bellingham stars in Adidas’s new advert for its iconic Predator 24 boots.

The England international, 20, will be one of several high-profile players to wear the new design for the classic boots made famous by stars such as David Beckham and Steven Gerrard.

The boots’ comeback is five years after they were voted the greatest boots in history.

Their 30th iteration design features the fold-over tongue - a fan favourite - in a classic black, white, and red colourway brightened up by highlighter yellow.