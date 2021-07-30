Wrestling star Chris Jericho took a pizza cutter to the head on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, before the broadcast comically cut to an advertisement for Domino’s Pizza.

The Canadian pro-wrestling legend had his forehead graphically sliced open by opponent Nick Gage and as that happened, AEW cut to a picture-in-picture commercial for Domino’s.

The video even features a man cutting pizza while Jericho recovers in the ring.

It is unclear if the perfectly timed advertisement was pre-planned, or if it was just a hilarious coincidence.