Swimmer’s coach dives into pool to save her after fainting during world championships

An American swimmer was rescued from the bottom of the pool by her coach after fainting at the World Aquatics Championships.

Anita Alvarez finished her routine in the artistic solo free final in Budapest when she lost consciousness and began sinking.

The 25-year-old’s coach, four-time Olympic medallist Andrea Fuentes, dived in and carried her back to the surface.

Alvarez has fainted following a routine before, passing out during an Olympic qualifier in Barcelona last year.

Fuentes came to the rescue on that occasion too.

