Anthony Joshua vowed to fight on despite being crushed inside five rounds by IBF world heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley.

Joshua was floored four times as the magnificent Dubois launched a relentless assault from the first bell that eventually ended with the clear favourite being counted out following a thrilling exchange of blows on Saturday night (21 September).

It was a devastating defeat and the fourth of his career which robs him of a shot at becoming undisputed world champion.

But despite such a one-sided all-British showdown that lived up to explosive expectations, Joshua refused to walk away.

“You’re probably asking if I still want to consider fighting. Of course, I want to continue fighting,” he said, declining to take questions at the post-fight press conference.