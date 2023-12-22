Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin face off in Riyadh ahead of fight

Boxer Anthony Joshua faces off against Otto Wallin in Riyadh ahead of their much-anticipated fight on Saturday (23 December).

Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder also went head-to-head in the Saudi city during the last press conference before Saturday’s main event.

Joshua has admitted “there is no future” if he fails to beat Wallin in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

He told a press conference: “I know where I’m going in my life but I’ve got to say this is a checkpoint and if I don’t get past this, there is no future so I’m fully locked in to Otto Wallin and doing the job.”