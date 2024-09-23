Anthony Joshua breaks silence on retirement rumours after Daniel Dubois defeat

Anthony Joshua has broken his silence on retirement rumours following his defeat to Daniel Dubois.

Joshua insists he will bounce back from Saturday’s (21 September) defeat to Dubois and become a three-time heavyweight champion.

In a recorded message shared on his social channels on Monday (23 September), Joshua said: “Yesterday night we came up short but we have got to look at the positives and that is the mindset and the perspective we have to have, a positive one, always.

“Look at what we have achieved in the space of 11 years, it is phenomenal. And I want to thank every single one of you that has been riding with me. What a rollercoaster journey. And it is far from over.”