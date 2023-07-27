Declan Rice says he ‘feels at home’ at Arsenal as he explains reasons for transfer

Declan Rice has said he “feels so happy” to be at Arsenal, as he settles into Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The England midfielder has also insisted he will take his £105 million price tag in his stride, having joined from London rivals West Ham earlier this month.

“So far I’ve only been here 10 days... but I feel so happy here, I feel at home,” Rice said.

“I don’t feel like the new person at all. We’re only in pre-season, the season hasn’t started yet and I’ve got this feel-good factor. That’s the reason I joined Arsenal.”