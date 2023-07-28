Arsenal unveil new statue of Arsene Wenger outside Emirates Stadium

Arsenal have unveiled a statue of former manager Arsene Wenger at Emirates Stadium, to commemorate his “truly remarkable” contribution to the club.

The bronze statue, which was created by sculptor Jim Guy, depicts the French tactician lifting the Premier League trophy.

It has already been erected outside the Emirates, located outside the North Bank stand.

“During Arsene’s 22 years at the club, he was manager of our men’s first team for an incredible 1,235 matches and led us through the most successful period in our history, transforming our identity with his vision for how the game was played, and has been identified to have created the ‘modern Arsenal’,” a statement from the club read.