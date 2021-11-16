Azeem Rafiq broke down as he detailed the racist abuse he suffered at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, explaining how he suffered “inhuman” treatment following the stillbirth of his son in 2017.

The 30-year-old cricketer was speaking during a DCMS committee on Tuesday when he made the revelations, saying that Martyn Moxon, the club’s director, “ripped shreds off me” after the heartbreak.

“Some of the club officials were inhuman,” Rafiq said, recalling the events.

“They weren’t really bothered about the fact that I was at training one day and I get a phone call to say there’s no heartbeat.”

