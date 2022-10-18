Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has won the Ballon d’Or for the first time.

The French superstar beat Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane to the men’s top prize, with Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne in third place.

In the women’s award, England forward Beth Mead had to settle for runner-up as Barcelona and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas won the trophy for the second successive year.

Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 games to help Real win the Champions League and La Liga last season.

