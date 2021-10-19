Virgil van Dijk believes Mohamed Salah has a chance to win the Ballon d’Or, suggesting the Egyptian is “up there” in the conversation.

“He’s an incredible football player,” Van Dijk said of his Liverpool teammate.

“We’re very very happy with the form he’s in. He’s definitely up there and I think it’s everyone’s opinion. We as players know one week you could be one of the best players in the world and the next week people try to put you down.”

