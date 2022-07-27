Ousmane Dembele’s spectacular solo goal for Barcelona captured by pitchside camera

Ousmane Dembele scored two spectacular goals for Barcelona in their pre-season friendly against Juventus on Tuesday evening (26 July).

Nothing could separate the Champions League giants when they went head-to-head on their US tour, with the game finishing 2-2 in Dallas.

Pitchside cameras captured one of Dembele’s stunning solo goals, as he took the ball past Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro before chopping inside and smashing his effort past the goalkeeper.

The forward was linked with a move to Chelsea earlier this summer but has since signed a new two-year deal at Camp Nou.

