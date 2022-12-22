Heartbreaking montage shows Rob Burrow’s battle with motor neurone disease

An emotional montage of beloved rugby star Rob Burrow has captured the 40-year-old’s battle with motor neurone disease.

Shown during the Sports Personality of the Year awards, in which the former rugby player was honoured with the Helen Rollason Award, the clip documented Burrow’s decline as he’s cared for by his wife Lindsey and his mother Irene.

“Everyone has been amazing for me, the whole family have been there for me, in particular Lindsey and the kids. It means everything to me and is the reason why I’ll never give in,” Burrows said.

