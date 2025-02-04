Chelsea fan's bizarre reaction to receiving Enzo Fernandez's shorts on live TV

A Chelsea fan had a bizarre reaction after receiving Enzo Fernandez's shorts after his side's 2-1 victory over West Ham on Monday, 3 February.

The midfielder removed the piece of clothing and gave it to a home fan in the stands, who was then seen sniffing the shorts before posing for a photograph.

"Get them straight in the washing machine on a hot wash," Sky Sports host David Jones joked as the scene played out on a screen in the studio.