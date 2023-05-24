Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:41
No guarantee Chelsea ‘switch on’ next season, Frank Lampard says
Frank Lampard has suggested there is no guarantee that Chelsea will “switch on” next season.
The caretaker boss, who has overseen a dreadful run of form to close out the campaign, suggested other Premier League clubs will also strengthen ahead of next season.
“Everyone’s moving on and trying to do the same things,” Lampard said.
“My experience of football is that if you switch it off, it’s not easy to switch it on, so that doesn’t become an overnight remedy.”
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:44
Launching Love Lives
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
01:30
Madeleine McCann: What we know so far as police search reservoir
02:30
Rolf Harris: From children’s entertainer to convicted paedophile
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
08:07
UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box
00:44
Launching Love Lives
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
00:57
Cardiff: Officers seen following boys not interviewed under caution
01:04
Disneyland Paris cast members march through park in strike over pay
00:47
Musk claims governments could create ‘drone wars’ with AI developments
00:31
Trump ‘follower’ threatened to ‘slit my throat’, says Stormy Daniels
01:13
Trevi Fountain turns black in Rome climate protest
00:44
Climate activist hangs from Adelaide bridge during XR protest
00:30
Cyclone Mocha hits Bangladesh with winds of 130mph
02:52
Jane Fonda joins climate protest standing against Biden fundraising
02:30
Rolf Harris: From children’s entertainer to convicted paedophile
01:00
Bruce Willis’ wife shares dementia health tip daughter taught her
00:41
Watch: Phillip Schofield’s first appearance on This Morning in 1998
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
00:35
Blend It Like Beckham: David shares make-up tutorial on TikTok
00:43
Martin Lewis shares simple tip to secure best mortgage rate
00:25
Watch: Eye of Super Typhoon Mawar swirls over Guam
01:51
William conducts science experiment on visit to Earthshot Prize winner
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09