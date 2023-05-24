No guarantee Chelsea ‘switch on’ next season, Frank Lampard says

Frank Lampard has suggested there is no guarantee that Chelsea will “switch on” next season.

The caretaker boss, who has overseen a dreadful run of form to close out the campaign, suggested other Premier League clubs will also strengthen ahead of next season.

“Everyone’s moving on and trying to do the same things,” Lampard said.

“My experience of football is that if you switch it off, it’s not easy to switch it on, so that doesn’t become an overnight remedy.”

