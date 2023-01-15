Mykhailo Mudryk spotted at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea sign Ukrainian star

Mykhailo Mudryk was seen at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 15 January, as Chelsea confirmed their signing of the Ukrainian star ahead of their match against Crystal Palace.

“[Mudryk] has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk after agreeing personal terms with the Blues,” an Instagram post by the football club read.

The deal is expected to be worth €100million (£88.7m) overall.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk player joins Chelsea in the January transfer window alongside David Datro Fofona, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos and on-loan Joao Felix.

Sign up for our newsletters.