Graham Potter admitted to feeling frustration at his team’s failure to turn performances in training into results, and insisted that spirits remain high in the Chelsea camp despite their current slump.

The Blues face Leeds in a must-win game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, before facing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League a few days later.

“We’re seeing a lot of positives day to day, but they haven’t been able to transfer themselves onto the pitch in terms of results,” Potter said.

“Performances haven’t been as bad as our results.”

