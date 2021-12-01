Dani Alves has admitted he returned to Barcelona because the club hit "rock bottom" following Lionel Messi’s departure.

The 38-year-old defender will be available for selection in January 2022, but perhaps more importantly, will be an influential dressing room figure in the meantime.

"When you see that the biggest player in the history of the club has just left, you realise that the club have hit rock bottom," Alves explained.

"So, we [Alves and Xavi] decided to come back... and for me it was very easy to return because the club needed me."

