Luke Littler arrives at Alexandra Palace ahead of World Darts Championship final

Luke Littler arrived at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday afternoon (3 January) ahead of the World Darts Championship final.

The 16-year-old sporting sensation takes on Luke Humphries in the showpiece event, after beating 2018 champion Rob Cross in his semi.

Littler has surpassed Kirk Shepherd, who was 21 years and 88 days old when he reached this stage in 2008, as the youngest finalist in tournament history.

He will face a major challenge with Humphries also in outstanding form.

The pre-tournament favourite swept aside Scott Williams in his semi-final to set up a mouthwatering decider.