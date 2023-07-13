Liverpool's Darwin Núñez will wear the No. 9 shirt for the club during the 2023-24 season.

The Uruguayan striker opted for the iconic number that was left vacant after the departure of Roberto Firmino, who left the Premier League club after his contract expired earlier this summer.

The club has announced that fans who have already purchased new 2023-24 home and away jerseys printed with the striker's name and his previous number - 27 - will be personally reimbursed by Núñez with a like-for-like exchange for a shirt with his new number.