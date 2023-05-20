Barnsley boss Michael Duff swigs beer after reaching League 1 play-off final

Barnsley manager Michael Duff swigged a beer as he spoke to the media after guiding his team to the League 1 play-off final.

A first-half Liam Kitching goal was enough to take the Tykes to Wembley, as they beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 in the second leg of their semi-final at Oakwell, winning the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Barnsley will play Sheffield Wednesday for a spot in the Championship on 29 May.

After the win, Duff was clearly in the mood to celebrate, swigging a bottle of beer as he took questions.

