Ollie Watkins scored a stunning last-minute winner to send England to the Euro 2024 final, sparking scenes of jubilation on the touchline.

England substitutes were seen spilling onto the pitch moments after super sub Watkins fired the ball into the back of the Netherlands net in the 90th minute to secure a 2-1 win.

Gareth Southgate’s side went behind early in the game, when Xavi Simons beat Jordan Pickford from outside the box after just seven minutes.

Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot shortly after and with the match heading to extra-time, Watkins popped up in the final moments to win it.