F1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing Course

Ahead of the F1 Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka this weekend, this video breaks down the facts and figures going into the race.

Max Verstappen will be hoping to seal his second world championship title after last weekend's chaotic rain-struck Singapore Grand Prix, where he spun and finished seventh.

Going into Sunday (9 October) with a 104-point championship lead, Verstappen will need to come out 112 points clear to take the title.

This video also shows a simulated lap of the Suzuka International Racing Course, which was originally set up in 1962 as a Honda test track.

