Formula 1 drivers were presented to the crowd in a “Hunger Games” reveal ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Champion Max Verstappen criticised the lavish opening ceremony on Wednesday night (15 November), where he was introduced alongside Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

“For me, you can skip this. We are just standing up there, looking like a clown,” he said.

Mercedes also appeared to poke fun at the opening ceremony on social media, as their drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were introduced in the same fashion.

“Let the Hunger Games begin,” the team wrote on X.