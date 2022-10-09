Max Verstappen has been confirmed as a two-time F1 world champion after closest rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was demoted to third place at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver secured the points he needed for the title after his rival was penalised for cutting a chicane during a chaotic race at Suzuka.

Verstappen has won 12 out of 18 races this season, beating challengers Sergio Perez Leclerc to the world championship.

He has now won back-to-back world titles.

