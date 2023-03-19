‘Selfish players’: Conte hits out after draw with bottom-of-the-table Southampton

Antonio Conte launched a furious tirade at Tottenham Hotspur players after Spurs conceded twice in the final 13 minutes against bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

In an extraordinary 10-minute long rant, the Spurs boss blasted his squad for an "unacceptable" performance.

"We are winning 3-1, in control and concede two goals and Fraser [Forster] made saves. It's better to go into the problem, we are not a team. We are 11 players that go into the pitch," Conte said.

"I see selfish players, players that don't want to help each other and don't put their heart."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.