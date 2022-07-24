1500m champion Jake Wightman's dad is going viral after the commentator got super emotional watching the moment his son won gold at the World Athletics Championships.

The 28-year-old became the first British man to win gold in the event since Steve Cram in 1983.

Geoff was commentating the race, and Jake's win came as a complete surprise.

"Running is coming home," Geoff Wightman said emotionally, clutching his knees. "Wow. That is my son and he is the world champion."

