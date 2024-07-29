Christian Horner pointed out what he described as a "mistake" from Mercedes strategists following George Russell's disqualification from the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, 28 July.

The 26-year-old appeared to have taken just his third career victory after beating Lewis Hamilton by just 0.5 seconds, but two-and-a-half hours after the chequered flag fell at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit Russell was thrown out of the official result because his car was found to be 1.5kg underweight.

"You have to carry enough fuel to do the sample otherwise you're using fuel as ballast. So really sad news for George but obviously a mistake in their calculations," the Red Bull boss said.