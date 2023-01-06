Graeme Souness pays emotional tribute to ‘gorgeous soul’ Gianluca Vialli

Graeme Souness described Gianluca Vialli as a “gorgeous soul”, as he paid tribute to his friend and fellow football legend.

It was announced on Friday that Vialli has died at the age of 58, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Souness, who played alongside the Italian at Sampdoria during the 1980s, broke down as he spoke to Sky Sports News.

“I can’t tell you how good a guy he was. Forget football for a minute, he was just a gorgeous soul,” Souness said.

“He was just a truly nice human being.”

