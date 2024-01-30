Pressure at Barcelona is ‘incomparable’ to Premier League says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola said that the pressure that comes with the Barcelona manager role is “not comparable” to any other club following Xavi’s decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

“We cannot compare the pressure we have in England to Spain, in my experience,” the Manchester City boss told a press conference on Tuesday, 30 January.

“It’s a thousand times tougher there than here,” he said, and despite the number of games and media Premier League managers have, added that “The pressure you feel in Barcelona is not comparable for another club.”