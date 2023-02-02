Exclusive: Cardiac arrest survivor Glenn Hoddle unveils new ‘life-saving’ CPR kits

Glenn Hoddle is fronting a new CPR campaign that he believes could help “save lives”.

The former footballer, who survived a cardiac arrest in 2018, spoke to The Independent about Lifepad, as he helped unveil the portable device that guides users step-by-step through the CPR process when an event occurs.

“It’s close to my heart, CPR saved my life,” Hoddle said of the campaign amid new data that shows 41 per cent of Brits would not feel confident administering CPR.

“This helps people. It gives them the confidence and clarity to actually do CPR,” he added, showing off the device.

