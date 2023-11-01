Jimmy Sains on fights at school, ‘needle’ in the amateurs, and the debut ‘buzz’

Boxer Jimmy Sains spoke to The Independent’s Alex Pattle about his recent professional debut and upcoming fight. The middleweight boxer, who has been signed to Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, talks about school yard fights, trash talk and ‘needle’ in the ring, as well as what it was like making his professional debut.

The 22-year-old necomer recently scored his first professional win against Bartlomiej Stryczek at Wembley’s SSE Arena. The ref stopped the fight after three rounds, following powerful blows from Sains to Stryczek’s head and body.

