Jurgen Klopp reacts to Jordan Henderson’s Ajax signing following Saudi Arabia exit

Jurgen Klopp reacted to Jordan Henderson’s Ajax move following his exit from the Saudi Pro League, admitting he’s happy for the former Liverpool midfielder.

“I’m happy for him because it looks like he’s happy, and that’s the most important thing for me,” Klopp said on Friday, 19 January.

“We have one life and we have to make decisions and sometimes our decision are perfect in the first place, and sometimes they feel different after you’ve made them,” the Liverpool manager added.

Henderson spent just six months at Al-Ettifaq FC in a move for which he was heavily criticised for. The Amsterdam-based club Ajax confirmed Henderson’s signing on Thursday 18 January.