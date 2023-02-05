Harry Kane hit two significant milestones with one goal, scored against Manchester City on Sunday (5 February).

The match-winning goal was Kane's 200th in the Premier League, and his 267th in all competitions, breaking the all-time Tottenham top scorer record, which had previously been held by Jimmy Greaves.

The record-breaking strike was scored in the first half of Tettnham's crucial Premier League clash with champions Manchester City, with Spurs able to hold on to the 1-0 lead, despite a red card for Cristian Romero, to take all three points.