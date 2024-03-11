Jurgen Klopp explains plan for Pep Guardiola reunion after Liverpool exit

Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his plans to reunite with Pep Guardiola after he leaves Liverpool at the end of the season.

The Liverpool manager however refused to divulge details of his post-match conversation with the Manchester City manager after the 1-1 draw at Anfield on Sunday (10 March).

In a post-match press conference, Klopp said: “We both respect each other a lot and that after our career we somehow become friends.

“He’s a golfer, I am not but he is Spanish and might play padel. We will play padel, we will speak and have great talks about sensational football games and incredible stuff.”