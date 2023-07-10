Kylian Mbappe greeted by enthusiastic crowds during Cameroon visit

Kylian Mbappe was greeted by enthusiastic crowds as he visited Cameroon.

The Paris Saint-Germain star described Cameroon as his country “of origin” and said he was “honoured” to make the trip.

Mbappe, 24, was born in Paris to a Cameroonian father and was named France’s captain earlier this year.

During his three-day visit, the football star also met the country’s prime minister, Joseph Ngute, on Friday.

It marked his first trip to Cameroon since he was a teenager.

Mbappe also met other Cameroonian sports figures, including MMA star Francis Ngannou.