An incident with a manhole cover that damaged Carlos Sainz’s car on the Las Vegas Grand Prix track is “just unacceptable”, Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur has said.

The first practice session on Thursday night (16 November) was cancelled after just nine minutes when Sainz hit a drain cover that had come loose.

Vasseur said the car suffered a damaged chassis, engine and battery in the incident, and would miss the second practice session.

“I think it is just unacceptable,” he told Sky Sports F1 in the team principal news conference.