Lewis Hamilton recreates iconic 1980s film to celebrate first season with Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton has recreated scenes from an iconic 1980s film to celebrate his first season with Ferrari.
The 40-year-old stars in a recreated scene from the 1986 film, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
The Ferrari driver has been digitally inserted into the film, appearing in a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder.
Sharing the video on Instagram to his 39 million followers on Wednesday (13 March), Hamilton said: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has been one of my favourite movies since I was a kid.
“This is to pay homage to the iconic film and to celebrate my first season with Ferrari.”
