Young girl gifted Lionel Messi’s signed shirt by Inter Miami in heartwarming video

Inter Miami gifted a signed Lionel Messi shirt to a young fan ahead of their friendly vs El Salvador.

The heartwarming video shows the girl first crying tears of happiness as she is given a ticket to Friday’s match (19 January).

A signed Messi shirt is then paraded around the Cuscatlan Stadium - where the match was being played - before being handed to the child and her mother.

The heartwarming video has been viewed more than 440,000 times since being shared by the club on social media.

Messi and his teammates played out a 0-0 draw in their opening preseason match.