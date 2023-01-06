Jurgen Klopp says losing Virgil Van Dijk to injury is ‘big blow’

Jurgen Klopp says losing star defender Virgil Van Dijk to injury is a "big blow" for the side.

The centre-back is facing a month on the sidelines after a hamstring problem was found to be more serious than first feared.

Liverpool’s manager said the "harsh" diagnosis came as a surprise to the team as he "didn't feel a lot" at the time.

However, he did say that he is excited to see "natural" Cody Gakpo in action, as he is a "joy to watch."

