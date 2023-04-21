Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
01:19
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new role not solution to all Liverpool problems, Klopp says
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stressed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s impressive performance in a new advanced, hybrid role is not the solution to all their problems this season.
“Trent, in each position he played for us, was always a super important player,” the Reds boss said.
“This now slightly advanced role suits him in the moment really well, it’s good.”
Klopp, however, went on to say that Alexander-Arnold’s new role is “not the solution for all the football problems” Liverpool have had this season.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:55
Raab’s career in profile as he resigns from cabinet over ‘bully’ claim
03:18
When is the King’s coronation and what should we expect?
01:40
Local elections 2023: When are they and how can I vote?
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:36
How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
10:28
Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box
11:15
Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’
09:57
Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:32
Extinction Rebellion begin days of protest on central London streets
00:55
Who replaces Dominic Raab? A look at Sunak’s cabinet after Raab quits
00:59
Thousands gather for prayers at Mecca to mark the start of Eid el-Fit
00:55
Raab’s career in profile as he resigns from cabinet over ‘bully’ claim
00:27
Satellite imagery shows rare total solar eclipse over Oceania
00:48
Moment ship deliberately sunk to create artificial reef
00:39
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center tower during storm
01:02
Football field ripped apart after tornado devastates Arkansas
01:11
Tim Westwood: 24-hour hotline set up to report information
00:26
Liam Gallagher’s AI-generated voice used on Oasis-inspired album
00:53
Woody Harrelson wants Matthew McConaughey to take DNA test
00:50
Andrew Tate smokes cigar, listens to Mariah Carey under house arrest
00:29
Moment bobcat wrestled from car grille after getting stuck in vehicle
00:52
Picture of late Queen with young family released to mark birthday
00:32
World’s last ‘wild’ horse foal born at Whipsnade Zoo takes first steps
00:39
Princess Kate tries her hand at darts during visit to underground bar
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09