Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new role not solution to all Liverpool problems, Klopp says

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stressed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s impressive performance in a new advanced, hybrid role is not the solution to all their problems this season.

“Trent, in each position he played for us, was always a super important player,” the Reds boss said.

“This now slightly advanced role suits him in the moment really well, it’s good.”

Klopp, however, went on to say that Alexander-Arnold’s new role is “not the solution for all the football problems” Liverpool have had this season.

