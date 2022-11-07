FSG ‘fully committed' to Liverpool amid claims club is up for sale

Fenway Sports Group says it remains “fully committed” to Liverpool FC amid claims the club is being put up for sale.

A report from The Athletic on Monday (7 November) said the America-based owners were preparing to listen to offers from interested parties.

However, while the group has admitted they are open to new shareholders, it hasn’t said the club as a whole is on the market.

FSG purchased Liverpool for £300m in 2010, and could sell for £3.5bn, according to a Forbes valuation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.