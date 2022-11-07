Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
01:13
FSG ‘fully committed' to Liverpool amid claims club is up for sale
Fenway Sports Group says it remains “fully committed” to Liverpool FC amid claims the club is being put up for sale.
A report from The Athletic on Monday (7 November) said the America-based owners were preparing to listen to offers from interested parties.
However, while the group has admitted they are open to new shareholders, it hasn’t said the club as a whole is on the market.
FSG purchased Liverpool for £300m in 2010, and could sell for £3.5bn, according to a Forbes valuation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:28
Rio Ferdinand: Social media platforms not willing to combat racism
00:48
Pep Guardiola says 2-1 win over Fulham is ‘the moment’ of Manchester City career so far
00:29
WWE: Logan Paul films POV footage as he jumps off top rope in Roman Reigns match
01:22
World Cup: Klopp ‘doesn’t like’ idea of players having to send political messages over Qatar
02:10
What is Cop27 and why does it matter?
11:24
The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin
02:39
Cop27: From world leaders to celebrities - who is attending the climate summit?
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
00:24
Moment Republican congressman calls Donald Trump ‘Big Daddy Don’ at midterm rally
02:08
One killed and three hospitalized after stabbing among family members in California
00:50
Lab-grown red blood cells transfused into a person for first time
00:38
Joe Biden stumbles on stage during New York midterm rally
00:37
M25 brought to a standstill as Just Stop Oil activists scale gantry
00:50
'It's disgraceful': Nicola Sturgeon comments on Matt Hancock joining I'm A Celebrity
00:43
Moment passenger punches Emirates airline employee after missing her flight
00:58
Grant Shapps says Just Stop Oil protesters closing parts of M25 deserve ‘Christmas in prison’
00:24
Moment Republican congressman calls Donald Trump ‘Big Daddy Don’ at midterm rally
02:08
One killed and three hospitalized after stabbing among family members in California
00:38
Joe Biden stumbles on stage during New York midterm rally
02:03
‘Dangerous poison’: Obama criticises celebrities for sharing antisemitic posts online
00:36
Trump takes swipe at DeSantis, nicknames Florida governor ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’
04:22
Obama warns ‘truth is on the ballot’ in upcoming midterms: ‘The stakes are high’
01:35
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally
03:40
Paul Pelosi released from hospital after San Francisco attack
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
01:03
UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’
01:24
Cop27: Rishi Sunak and James Cleverly arrive in Egypt
01:05
Cop27: What's on the agenda today?
00:31
Cop27: World’s largest plastic waste pyramid unveiled ahead of climate summit
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
05:27
What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
11:24
The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin
03:00
Blockbuster has ‘promise’ but feels ‘padded out’
04:02
The White Lotus has 'done it again' with 'fresh' second season
00:30
‘Better late than never’: Peter Kay reveals the cities on his first tour in 12 years
01:06
Olivia Attwood quits I’m a Celeb after just one day in the jungle
01:00
Glastonbury 2023 tickets sell out as festival says ‘demand far exceeded supply’
01:12
Aaron Carter: Singer and brother of Backstreet Boys star found dead aged 34
01:30
Drake: Megan Thee Stallion calls out rapper over Tory Lanez shooting lyric
11:24
The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin
04:02
The White Lotus has 'done it again' with 'fresh' second season
03:00
Blockbuster has ‘promise’ but feels ‘padded out’
12:34
The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
01:25
Millennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life
46:06
Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex
01:31
How misogynistic uniform policies internalise victim blaming in school
01:15
New drones scatters ashes of the deceased at sea
01:03
First Dates star marries match from Channel 4 show after being given five years to live
00:50
Aldi parodies Ronaldo and iconic Home Alone scene as it teases Christmas advert
00:31
Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter breaks down in tears as band pays tribute to little brother Aaron
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
00:46
Arab states are taking ‘steps in the right direction’ to tackle climate change, says Egypt’s PM
00:32
Middle East Green Initiative is a ‘seed of much-needed hope’ for the world, says Pakistan PM
01:12
Middle East aiming to create a ‘model to combat climate change’, says Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
01:09:13
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Egypt
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21