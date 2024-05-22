Lizzy Banks opens up on ‘hell’ of doping accusation that left her feeling suicidal

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Team GB cyclist Lizzy Banks has described the “hell” she says she faced in a 10-month case that found her at “no fault or negligence” and without sanction for a positive doping test.

The World Anti-Doping Agency said: “The issue of possible contamination is real and one that WADA is addressing... WADA always strives to strike the right balance for the good of athletes and clean sport.

UK Anti-Doping said it “notes Ms Banks’ comments with concern and will be looking into what it can do to better support athletes.”