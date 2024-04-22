Watch moment last runner crosses London Marathon finish line

This is the moment the final runner crosses the line of the 2024 London Marathon.

Vishal crossed the ceremonial finish line on The Mall at around 7.30pm on Sunday (21 April).

Runners have until midnight on the day to win a medal and finish in St James Park.

Organisers tweeted: “Whether you broke a World Record or were the final person to cross the line. We’ve got you.

“Congratulations to every single person who completed the TCS London Marathon today.”