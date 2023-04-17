Watch moment Luis Suarez skies penalty over the bar on Gremio league debut

Luis Suarez blasted a penalty over the bar as he made his league debut for Gremio on Sunday (17 April).

The Liverpool and Barcelona legend had a golden opportunity to impress the home fans but skied his spot-kick into the stands.

His blushes were spared as Gremio beat Santos 1-0 thanks to an earlier goal from Joao Pedro.

Suarez was making his debut in Brazil’s Serie A over the weekend, having already scored eight goals in other competitions since joining the club last December.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.