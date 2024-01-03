Luke Littler’s friends and coaches gathered at St Helens Darts Academy on Wednesday 3 January to watch the 16-year-old play in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The teenage sensation faces Luke Humphries in the showpiece event at Alexandra Palace, having captured the imagination of the sporting world with his fairytale run.

“He’s always played with confidence, he loves a challenge and you can’t get much bigger of a challenge than playing in the world championship final at the age of 16,” Karl Holden, who runs the St Helens academy, said before the event.