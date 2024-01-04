Luke Littler says he and girlfriend will stick together ‘whether anyone likes it not’

Luke Littler has said he will “stick together” with his girlfriend after the couple faced abuse for their relationship on social media.

The 16-year-old darts sensation is going out with Eloise Milburn, 21, who was spotted alongside his family during his run at the world championship in recent weeks.

Some have taken to social media to criticise the age gap between the pair, but Littler insists he doesn’t care what anyone else thinks.

“We’re just going to stick together now, as we have been doing for the past few months,” he told a press conference in London.

“Whether anyone likes it or not, we’re not bothered.”